Big Board Friday Poll: Which boys basketball team will win the Toledo City League this season? - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday Poll: Which boys basketball team will win the Toledo City League this season?

Which boys basketball team do you think will win the Toledo City League this season?

Do you think St. John's, Central Catholic, St. Francis, Libbey or maybe another school?

Take the poll and share your comments. You can email comments to tsports@wtol.com or register/log in below to leave comments.

Powered by Frankly