2 more lawsuits filed against Owens nursing program

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Columbus attorneys filed two new lawsuits Tuesday representing more than 80 students from Owens Community College Toledo and Findlay campuses.

The lawsuits stem from Owens losing its nursing accreditation. Six counts are named in the suit including breach of contract, fraud and negligence. In essence, the suit claims Owens enrolled and received tuition from students who thought they were getting a degree from a nationally-accredited program.

Specifically, the paperwork says the school advertised a "seamless transition" to jobs or four-year degrees to students who graduated from an "accredited" two-year registered nursing program. The suit claims the advertising happened after the National League for Nursing Accreditation Commission (NLNAC) put the school on probation.

The two lawsuits are in addition to one already filed by Toledo attorney Chuck Boyk, which represents four students in a similar case in Lucas County Common Pleas Court. Boyk says judges will determine whether the three lawsuits should be combined together.

The Columbus attorneys say Boyk's case will likely get bumped over to the Ohio Court of Claims as well because Owens Community College is a state institution.

A spokesperson from the college said they have not yet received formal notification of the latest lawsuits. The spokesperson did say the school is preparing for its candidacy presentation as it continues to work to regain its national accreditation.

