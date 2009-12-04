Parents outraged after kids pass out at Wood County School

By Justin Michaels - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Two children at Webster Elementary in Wood County recently passed out because of elevated carbon dioxide levels in the school.

The health department tested the air quality and found CO2 levels in the 3,000 parts per million range. The safe range is less than half of that, so school staff are cracking windows and keeping doors open to keep airflow moving. But that's just a short term fix.

"Our long term solution is resurrecting the old ventilation system," said Eastwood School District Superintendent Brent Welker.

This duct work used to carry clean air into the building from the outside, which vents the rooms, was closed off during the energy crisis in the 1970s, trapping dangerous carbon dioxide gas.

But the district assures parents, since it began cracking windows, the air quality is significantly better. "We've had all the air tested for other gases and it all comes back in the normal range," said Welker.

Parent Wendy Thronton says she feels school officials are doing everything they can based on the school's age.

The school sent letters home with students Friday and the school has also purchased CO2 detectors and plans to test several times per day.



