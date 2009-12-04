North Toledoans take drastic measures to keep intruders away

By Joe Stoll - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - People in north Toledo are taking drastic measures, like putting bars on their windows, because of frequently break-ins. For some folks, in the Locust and Walnut area near Mercy Saint Vincent Hospital, it's happened more than once.

Carter Coley installed a steel bar on his back door Thursday after he says someone tried to break into his home. "If that's what it takes to keep people out of my house, that's what I got to do," said Coley.

Sarah, a single mom who doesn't want her identity revealed, says her house has been broken into twice in the last four months. As a precaution, she's screwed boards through her side door and into the wall and floor to try and keep burglars out.

Residents feel targeted because they rent newer homes owned by the Lagrange Development Corporation.

Now, folks are so fed up, they're forming their own block watch.

"We're going to come together and we're going to put a stop to these people that are pushing into our homes," said Sarah.

Toledo police say they have received a number of complaints and are working to figure out who's breaking into the homes.

Anyone with information should call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.



Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.