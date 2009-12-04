Beware of the '12 Scams of Christmas'

By John Matarese

(WTOL) - The online security firm McAfee released the "12 Scams of Christmas" to warn computer users of the most common computer crimes and scams during the holidays.

The biggest scams on the list are presented as:

holiday e-cards from unknown senders

lyrics to Christmas carols

phony Facebook "friend requests" or videos

phishing scams from banks or credit cards

phishing scams claiming to be from charities

Many people don't know the danger of looking up song lyrics online. McAffee officials say websites offering free song lyrics tend to contain the most spyware and adware.

