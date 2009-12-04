Tecumseh welcomes WTOL for holiday broadcast

News 11 at 5 and 6 will be broadcast LIVE from Techumseh on Friday before the town's big holiday parade. Be sure to come out and join us.

TECUMSEH, MI (WTOL) - It's not just residents of Tecumseh who think it's a great place to live. The southeastern Michigan town was named one of the "Top 100 Best Places to Live" by CNN Money magazine.

The town is full of residents who have lived there all their life and others who moved away but had to come back home.

"I moved away to Chicago for a while and came back because I wanted to raise my children here," said Susan Reeder. She adds it's the quality of life that draws her, knowing her children are safe in a community that cares about them.

That community feeling extends to the business sector as well as the town of around 9,000 people strongly support the downtown businesses.

One local business surviving thorough tough economic times is Pat Van Camp's lunch shop. Customers there not only get a sandwich, but also a history lesson. Stacey's Sandwich is named after Judge Stacey, the first judge in Tecumseh, and Patterson's Preference is named after Dr. Patterson, who was the first physician.

Van Camp is a native who left Tecumseh when her husband went into the military. She says the town drew her back as well. "The close-knit community -- you don't see that all over the country," she said.

Even the city manager is back from Detroit. "The perception of a small town is that things will slow down, there won't be a lot of things to do. But that's absolutely the opposite here," said Kevin Welch.

Besides the business district, Tecumseh is known for its historic buildings. Welch says the home owners and business owners take pride in their buildings and maintain the historic nature if they can.

Residents call it a quaint town that still has the culture found in big cities.

One last little claim to fame is that General Custer's horse, Don Juan is buried there.

