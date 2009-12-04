TPS audit results to shed light on investigation of Dan Burns

Today, the Ohio State Auditor's Office will release results of a Toledo Public School audit, which was undertaken to help in the investigation of Dan Burns, a former TPS administrator.

Sources say the audit shows Burns and another man improperly took between $650,000 and $750,000.

The Lucas County prosecutor will decide whether to file charges.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A former Toledo Public Schools business manager has been indicted in Cleveland for theft in office, tampering with records and racketeering.

Dan Burns was most recently the chief operating officer of Cleveland Public Schools.

Lucas County Assistant Prosecutor John Wagelien says an ongoing investigation has connected Burns to $750,000 in questionable purchases for Cleveland and Toledo Public Schools.

Wagelien says the majority of the bogus purchases, as much as $600,000, were from Burns' time in Toledo.

TPS Superintendent John Foley says the district became aware Burns was being investigated a year ago. That's when TPS requested an independent audit to investigate the purchasing practices from when Burns was assistant business manager and business manager for TPS.

Since the investigation began, the district has made internal financial control adjustments and added new safeguards to protect assets.

From a Toledo Public Schools news release:

Officials at Toledo Public Schools first became aware one year ago that the Cleveland Metropolitan School District Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Daniel Burns, was being investigated. In December of 2008, TPS pro-actively requested an independent audit to investigate the purchasing practices of Mr. Burns during the time he was the assistant to the business manager, and then business manager for TPS.

TPS has cooperated fully during this investigation and will continue to work cooperatively with the State Auditor's Office. To date, an audit report has not been released from the State Auditor. When such a report is released, we will be better able to address specific questions. Since the investigation began, the district has made adjustments to various financial internal controls and added additional safeguards to further protect the district's assets.

All matters related to the investigation, at this time, are considered confidential.

John Foley

Superintendent

Toledo Public Schools