WTOL welcomes flowerpot munchkin to Your Day

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Margaret Pellegrini was in The Wizard of Oz -- and Friday, she came to WTOL for a special visit. She answered questions from viewers during News 11 Your Day's daily web chat.

Folks will have an opportunity to dine and take a picture with Pellegrini when she takes part in Storyland Collectibles and Silver Shores Waterfront's Brunch with a Munchkin Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $20 and information is available at 734-287-2603 or storylandmi@aol.com.

