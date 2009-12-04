DPS, teachers union reach tentative 3-year deal

DETROIT (AP) - Detroit Public Schools and its teachers union say they have reached a tentative three-year contract that will boost teacher accountability and student achievement.

Emergency Financial Manager Robert Bobb said the deal reached Thursday night will save the district more than $30 million in expenses and $28 million in health care costs. He also said the district will not have to pursue Chapter 9 bankruptcy.

The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press say the deal includes no pay increase during the first two years, and 1 percent increase the third year. Members of the Detroit Federation of Teachers will meet Sunday at Cobo Hall to learn details.

Union President Keith Johnson said the goal is to have teachers ratify the pact before they leave for break Dec. 18.

The previous contract expired in June.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.