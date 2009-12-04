NEW OVERNIGHT--Toledo man injured by burglar

TOLEDO (WTOL) - A man is recovering after police say he was pistol-whipped during a burglary in his own home.

It happened early Friday morning on the 6100 block of Bancroft, near Holland-Sylvania.

Toledo detectives tell us a man broke into the house through a back door while the family was sleeping. The man woke up and grabbed his gun.

When he confronted the burglar, officers say the suspect took the man's gun and hit him with the weapon.

The robber got away with the gun and a TV.

The man was taken to Flower Hospital for treatment. There has been no word on his condition.