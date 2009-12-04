Ohio parents sue school over sexting, suicide case

CINCINNATI (AP) - The parents of an Ohio high school who committed suicide are suing her school, alleging that officials failed to stop sexual harassment that came after her classmates shared nude photos of her using cell phones.

The parents of 18-year-old Jessica Logan say she hanged herself in 2008 after weeks of ridicule at school. She had sent a nude cell phone picture to her boyfriend, and after they broke up, he forwarded the picture to other girls.

In a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday in Cincinnati, the parents say officials at Sycamore Community Schools violated the girl's constitutional rights by failing to follow policies on harassment.

The school district's attorney, R. Gary Winters, said Logan's death is a tragedy but school officials are not to blame.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)