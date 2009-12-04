2 area outdoor malls -- and 1 has filed for bankruptcy

By Colleen Wells email

Posted by Kate Oatis email

MONCLOVA TOWNSHIP (WTOL) - Shoppers are hitting the stores for the holiday season. But one local mall's future remains uncertain: The Shops at Fallen Timbers remains in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Levis Commons, on the other hand, is doing just fine.

"Traffic is really good... you couldn't ask for anything more. They do a great job here," said Judy Church, owner of Lily's at Levis Commons. She says her business is up 20 percent since May when she moved from The Shops at Fallen Timbers.

There are a lot of vacant storefronts all through The Shops at Fallen Timbers. A spokesperson for the mall says they've seen an increase in sales and traffic from last year but wouldn't give specifics.

General Growth Properties owns the mall and filed for bankruptcy this year. They did not return a call requesting an interview.

Shoppers at Fallen Timbers say they love going there for the convenience but admit they've noticed the vacancies.