$25 million biorefinery coming to Toledo

By Colleen Wells - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two members of President Obama's cabinet will join Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur in Toledo Friday to announce more than $19 million in federal funding to build a biodiesel plant near the University of Toledo.

Kaptur says the demonstration project will operate a bio-energy gasification system to showcase the commercial viability of producing diesel fuel things like wood chips and residue from agriculture.

"This important federal award will further underscore our commitment to developing a robust alternative energy sector here in this region," said Kaptur.

Local leaders are very excited about this project and what it could mean for the future of Northwest Ohio.

