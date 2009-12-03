Tips to get prepared early for tax season next April

By Erica Shaffer - bio | email

Posted by Jason Rzucidlo - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - There are things taxpayers can do before Dec. 31 to get the most from tax credits offered this year.

Taxpayers can make tax-deductible donations to churches or charities. If donating used goods, keep a good list to equate financial value.

Pay any college tuition bills before Dec. 31.

Make daycare payments in full before the end of the year to take full advantage of the child care tax credit

Flexible spending plans should be used up.

Even though taxes aren't due until April 15, there are steps to take now to make tax season flow smoothly, like organizing receipts and other information for itemized deductions. "Things like receipts for charitable contributions or I think most people probably have medical receipts that they have accumulated," said Cheryl Surgo, tax director of Plante Moran.

Surgo also recommends gathering receipts from big-ticket purchases as well.

"If you have purchased a new car this year, you'll want to gather the purchase documents on that because there is a sales tax deduction that you may be eligible for," Surgo added.

First-time home buyers aren't the only ones getting a break this year when it comes to taxes. Taxpayers who make home improvements can also qualify for a tax credit. "If you've made any home improvements consider gathering that paperwork because if they are energy efficient improvements they may qualify for a tax credit," Surgo said.

The Earned Income Tax Credit Coalition (EITC) is a United Way service that provides free tax preparation for people with low incomes.

Before the tax season starts, however, the United Way needs more volunteers. No experience is necessary and the organization provides training. "It's a great opportunity for college students to come in and get the experience," said Michelle Davis, Exec. Dir. Community Service Outreach for United Way.

Volunteers will be trained by the IRS and will take a test to become certified in tax preparation.

Davis says it's a great way to benefit yourself and the community.

"Volunteerism is a great way to give back to your community, and right now our community is very much in need," Davis added.

If interested in volunteering for EITC or need help from the program, call 2-1-1 or go to the United Way and IRS websites.

