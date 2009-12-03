Toledo man asks state to spare his life

As convicted murderer Vernon Smith fights for his life in front of the Ohio parole board, the wife of the victim says Smith deserves to die.

COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) - Vernon Smith, who is scheduled to die in January, appeared before the Ohio Parole Board Thursday to ask that his life be spared.

It could be weeks before the decision of the board is known. The board will deliberate and make a recommendation to Governor Strickland whether to grant clemency.

Smith was sentenced to death for the 1993 murder of Sohail Darwish who was shot and killed while working at a Toledo carryout.

Darwish's wife, Charlotte, was scheduled to speak at the clemency hearing. In an interview Wednesday, Charlotte said she would speak at the hearing to try and make sure clemency is not granted. View the full interview with Charlotte Darwish.

