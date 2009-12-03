Tired residents are thrilled apartment elevator is finally fixed

Step-by-step with groceries in hand, Jo Robinson makes her way up five flights of stairs, having to stop once to rest.

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Step-by-step with groceries in hand, Jo Robinson makes her way up five flights of stairs, having to stop once to rest.

Residents of the Ashley Arms apartment complex in Toledo have been climbing stairs since September when the elevator broke.

Officials at Lucas County Metropolitan Housing Authority (LCMHA) offered each resident temporary housing at a hotel during the elevator renovation period, but Robinson opted to stay in her apartment for what was supposed to be a three-week inconvenience.

"It (the hotel) is too far, and most of us don't have cars," she said.

When the repair still was not completed three months later, Jo called 11 for action. Problem Solver Mika Highsmith got involved and had the elevator working the very next day.

"I don't know what concurred, but it happened right after you came. So they got on the ball," Robinson said.

A regional manager for LCMHA says the elevator kept failing the state inspection. They got the hits from the inspection reduced to minor maintenance issues. After Mika got involved, they applied for a temporary permit to get the elevator running.

Robinson couldn't be happier. "Thanks to Channel 11, and you Mika, it's working. I'm happy and everyone else here is happy," she said.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.