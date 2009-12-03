Rev. Jesse Jackson rallies for jobs in Toledo

By Tanieya Lewis - bio | email

Posted by Jason Rzucidlo - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -- Reverend Jesse Jackson stopped by the UAW Local 12 union hall in Toledo Thursday to speak about challenging Washington's priorities regarding job creation.

In a fiery speech, Jackson rallied to create jobs now and to rebuild America. He says it's time to unite to get through the economic crisis. "We must take the case of the American worker back to the street. We must fight to put America back to work."

People facing foreclosure, job loss, and other economic crises were asked to enter their names into a database so that local agencies can help.

He also offered support to Tiffany Jones and her daughter, who are homeless and moving between shelters and relatives' homes.

"I've been on my own since I was 18," Jones said, "Had my own place. It's just a downfall. When one thing happens, something else happens."

Jackson vowed to personally help Jones find a home where she can raise her daughter Brianna. By the end of the rally, she and many others who are struggling say they walked away with hope.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.