EcoTrack 11: Hospital spruces up roof with eco-friendly plants

By Tara Hastings - bio | email

Posted by Nick Dutton - email

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Sometimes a stay at the hospital isn't so pleasant, but Wood County Hospital is trying to brighten folk's spirits by providing a colorful view.

Instead of a traditional rubber roof covered with rocks, the hospital chose to fill up the flat space with environmentally friendly plants like sedum.

"They improve the storm water runoff, which means when there is rain or snow, the bulk of that water is absorbed by the plants," said Wood County Hospital Director of Marketing Catharine Harned.

However, getting 13 truck loads of plants onto the hospital's 15,000 square foot roof wasn't easy.

On the other hand, the plants will need little maintenance. No matter how much rain or snow falls, the plants will stay green.

Harned says the idea behind the layout ensures constant blooms from April to October. It also means the colors will constantly be changing.

In the long run, the roof provides a much more beautiful view for patients, no matter how long their stay.



Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved.