UPDATED -- BGSU trustees approve plan to offer severance option

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) – Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees unanimously passed a separation agreement Thursday allowing senior faculty and staff with 15 years or more service to retire early.

State funding cuts have the university facing a $5 to $10 million shortfall. This program is expected to save BGSU between $1.7 and $5.6 million, depending how many staff and faculty take the offer.

The plan would allow faculty with 15 or more years of service to leave with 100 percent of their salary, not to exceed $75,000. Administrators would leave with 100 percent and up to $55,000, while classified staff could leave with 100 percent and up to $25,000.

Each of these plans would be in addition an employee's other retirement plans.

BGSU Board of Trustees' administrative staff representative Sara Zulch-Smith says so far the reaction has been positive. "I think the key to this is that it's a voluntary program."

This plan is in contrast to the opposed layoff or furlough option the university formerly used to save money.

Staff members have one month, beginning Jan. 1, to choose if they want to take the separation agreement.

About 35 percent of the eligible 2,375 staff and 876 faculty are projected to take the offer.

