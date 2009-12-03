Bartering is last chance at Christmas for struggling family

Gina and Richard Lavelle are determined to give their children a Christmas this year despite losing their income and their home.

(CBS) - Gina and Richard Lavelle are determined to give their four children a Christmas this year despite losing their income and their home. To do so, Gina turned to Craigslist where her ad joined dozens of other ads from people wanting to barter services or other items for Christmas presents.

"I don't want a hand out. That's why I said I would barter," Gina said.

The Lavelles have already sold many of their belongings including Gina's wedding ring and the kids' toys to buy food and pay bills.

"We used to have a really big house -- three bedroom, two bath. It had everything. My kids had a trampoline. My kids had a sand box. They had everything you would want a kid to have," said Gina.

The Lavelles are having a tough year in this economic climate. After Richard lost his job, they lost their home. Then the family moved to another state where Richard could work two jobs.

Still, the couple wants a decent Christmas for the family. "I'll split wood. I'll baby sit. I'll clean house. My husband's a mechanic. He'll work on cars," Gina said.

She has already received a few responses from the Craigslist ad and has made a little money splitting wood. She's hoping for more work or trades to get them through the holiday season.

