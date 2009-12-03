Power Mat: Does it Work?

Toledo resident Shawn Sirkin reached to Call 11 for Action after she noticed bed bugs crawling on the drapes and walls at the Sunset Motel off Telegraph Road. She said when she reached out to the health department she was told they didn’t have the funds to tackle the problem.

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - "We've got cords plugged into almost every outlet in the house," says Chris Silman. He says between himself, his wife and kids....plus their cell phones and Nintendo DS games, the Power Mat is looking pretty good.

"You're supposed to be able to put charge up to 3 items at a time."

That would free up some outlets and possibly charge items faster than regular wall chargers. So, over the last two weeks, he's been comparing if that's true. First, let's start with the Nintendo DSI.

"We ran both of 'em down. plugged one into the wall with regular charger. The other with the Power Mat. The one in the wall charged in about an hour and a half. It took almost four hours to charge off the Power Mat," describes Chris.

So, it may not be faster with this system, but Chris likes having all of his items charging in one place. Remember though...the iPhone adapter will add some bulk and weight to your slim phone. You can also buy the Power Mat Universal Power Cube. It comes with all kinds of adapters, including this one for the Silman's Blackberry.

"But once you pull the phone off, it may not be at a full charge," says Chris. He also worries that if you leave the phone on the charging mat for too long, eventually your phone's battery will wear down more quickly.

Chris also says both of his phones ran out of charge faster off the Power Mat than when charging with their normal adapters in an outlet.

He says some might find it a tad easier just to plug in your charger, whereas with the Power Mat, you have to hit the exact spot on the mat for it to charge. It will make a sound when it's correct.

"Overall, I'd probably give it a C+. I drop it down because you don't have a full charge at times, I feel. Plus, the cost of it is outrageous," he says.

You'll pay $100 for the Power Mat itself, $100 for the separate travel mat, $30 for the Universal Charger adaptor, $30 for the Nintendo DSI plug, and $40 for iPhones. Still, Chris says it may be worth it for some people.

"It's convenient and it eliminated a lot of cords, which is nice. Plus, it's easy for kids to charge their gaming devices with this rather than plugging in a charger," he says.

He's willing to pay for that convenience at least with the travel mat. It's obviously more portable and folds up easily.

So, if the price was bundled and lower, the Power Mat would get powerful reviews from us, although we're still unsure just how well it charges overall. We like the concept here though. So, for now, the Power Mat earns an above average C+ on this Does it Work test. It's available at Target and Best Buy.

