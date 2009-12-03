The Andersons to match donations after kettle theft

UPDATE: Police have made an arrest in the case. Shawn Krieger, 44, of Toledo was arrested Monday morning.

The Andersons says it will match donations on Saturday, Dec. 5 to the Salvation Army kettle at its Maumee store up to $2500.

Shawn Krieger waived his preliminary hearing Thursday and remains charged with theft.

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - While 44-year-old Shawn Krieger faces a judge for stealing a Salvation Army kettle from a volunteer in Maumee, the store where the theft took place is matching donations this weekend.

Krieger waived his preliminary hearing Thursday and remains charged with theft.

Meanwhile, The Andersons says it will match donations up to $2500 on Saturday, Dec. 5 to the Salvation Army kettle at its Maumee store.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.