Deadline extended to get dog tags in Lucas County

LUCAS COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - The Lucas County auditor has extended the deadline to buy dog tags from January 31 to February 26.

The cost for a tag is still $25, and there is a $25 late fee if the tag is bought after the deadline.

Lucas County Auditor Anita Lopez says the extension comes for a variety of reasons. First is simply the tough economic times residents of the county are facing. The deadline also falls in the period when many residents are paying their property taxes. In addition, Lucas County Dog Warden Tom Skeldon is retiring. "As a result of the dog warden transition and their assistance in this process, I think it be best to give dog owners and all of us a little bit of an opportunity to adjust to the transition," said Lopez.

The auditor's office is again sponsoring a "Pick of the Litter" photo contest. The winning dog receives the number one dog tag for 2010 and their picture on the 2011 dog tag renewal forms.

