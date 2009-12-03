Deputies shock 'out of control' child with Taser

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) - Colorado sheriff's deputies shocked an "out of control" 10-year-old child with a Taser and arrested him.

Pueblo Sheriff's Capt. Jeff Teschner said Wednesday that the boy was not hurt when deputies took action Monday after arriving at his foster home, where he was reportedly destroying property. Teschner says deputies were justified in their use of force.

The deputies say the youth threatened them with a pipe and a stick, and threw a piece of wood at them. The boy was arrested on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon.

Last month, a police officer in a small Arkansas town was fired after using a stun gun on an unruly 10-year-old girl, not for using the Taser but for violating department policy by failing to use the camera attached to it.

-- Information from: The Pueblo Chieftain

