Jesse Jackson returns to Toledo

TOLEDO (WTOL) - For the second time in two weeks, Rev. Jesse Jackson is trying to save jobs and homes in Toledo.

He was in town a couple of weeks ago, helping a local woman stay out of foreclosure. (See attached video.)

Today he plans to come back to continue his message. He will meet with some students and staff at a local junior high and hold a noon rally at UAW Local 12.

The rally is open to the public.