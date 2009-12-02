Predator Alert: Have you seen this man?

By Lisa Rantala - bio | email

(WTOL) - Lucas Co. Deputies need your help.

Travis Bernell Holmes, 22, continued having sex with a 15-year-old girl when he was 20. Now he's wanted for another felony.

He was convicted in 2007 for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and served 17 mos. Behind bars.

He must register as a sex offender twice a year, but deputies say he last registered with a wrong address.

Holmes stands 6'3" and weighs 195 lbs.

If you've seen him call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

Deputies say he has been seen on Cambridge.

