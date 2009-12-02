Charter One Bank robbed in west Toledo

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Charter One Bank at 3230 W. Alexis was robbed Wednesday afternoon. The crime occurred at approximately 4:02 p.m.

The suspect entered the bank and demanded money from the teller. The teller gave the suspect an undetermined amount of money and he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 5'8" and 5'10" tall with a thin build. He wore a black and gray stripped hoodie. He also wore a fake beard.

Call Crimestopper at 419-255-1111 if you know any information.

