West Toledo drug bust yields 423 pot plants

By Jonathan Walsh - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police have their hands on over 400 marijuana plants that were growing in a west Toledo neighborhood.

Police made the arrests at a home in the 3300 block of McGregor. Danell Thomas and Vernon Bell face felony charges.

Police say they found the pot in the garage at the home. It was a sophisticated set-up, and an operation that had neighbors fooled.

Maybelle Miller lives right across the street from Thomas and Bell and says she saw the SWAT Team force its way in to their house.

"I heard a loud bang and I thought there was a big explosion," said Miller. "My hands were up in the air and I'm going 'what's going on?'"

Inside the garage police say they found up to $676,000 worth of marijuana complete with growing lights, timers, and fertilizers.

Miller had no clue especially because of the way Bell has treated her. "He always brought me beautiful flowers on Mother's Day. A hanging plant. They've always been nice and wave at me. He's taken my garbage out for me already."

Neighbors Larry and Rita Wulf can't believe it either.

"I'm baffled," said Larry. "The guy is a real nice guy."

"They had a lot of traffic back and forth," said Rita.

"You think their friends or something...," Larry interjected.

"I would have never thought that they were growing it in the garage," said Larry.

Thomas and Bell made bail. News 11 saw Bell inside the home Wednesday night. When our crew approached the residence, asking for Bell's side of the story, they got no response.

Undercover police say cultivators can be deceiving. "They do everything that they can to conceal, so your neighbors who are very close to you and/or schools or business that might be close by, they don't realize this is going on."

Police say it was a more potent version of pot. because it was so close to a school, a block away, these two face harsher penalties.

Miller will let the courts judge the couple.

"I'm still not going to look down on him. People make mistakes. That's all I can say," Miller said. However, when asked if this is a big mistake, she conceded, "This is a big one."

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.