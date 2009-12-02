Work at home scams on the rise

By Mika Highsmith - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - In this rough economy many people are jumping at chances to make extra money. Because of this, work at home scams are on the rise across the country.

A Springfield Township woman is the latest victim. She's telling her story in hopes of helping others.

Lynne Lark was looking to make some extra money and she found the opportunity in a home-based business.

But the company she found on the internet called Thrive, now known as Internet Income Solutions, which was supposed to help her bring in the dough is now costing her $11,999.36.

That almost $12,000 was used to set up an eBay account; something Lark could have done herself for free.

"You can go to the library and there is a book to set up an eBay business," said Dick Eppstein of the Better Business Bureau.

Lark says the money was used "just basically to sign up with them."

After she signed up she said she got no help from them.

Eppstein is hoping to put a stop to it, urging you to do your research.

Check all companies with the BBB before signing up. If Lark would have done it she would have found that this company has an "F" rating in Salt Lake City, Utah where it is based.

Also check for contact information on a company's website and call.

Most of all, avoid all offers that just seem unreal.

In this case, paying almost $12,000 to set up an eBay account just doesn't make sense.

"Do your homework. Check it out and if you get a gut feeling at all that it's not true, don't do it," said Eppstein.

In this case Lark did pay with her credit card and she filed a dispute within 60 days so she may get her money back. If she does, she's really lucky. The lesson learned here is if you do pay for anything on the internet, use a credit card.

