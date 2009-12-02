Maumee's Verizon Wireless Call Center to close in April

By Tim Miller - bio | email

Posted by Dave Dykema - email

MAUMEE, OH (WTOL) - Just three weeks before Christmas, hundreds of workers at the Verizon Wireless Call Center on Dussell Dr. in Maumee have learned they're losing their jobs. The center will close in early April of 2010.

News 11 talked to one of the workers who was given the bad news Wednesday. She asked News 11 not to identify her.

She is one of 235 employees that will lose their job.

This comes just two months after a merger with Alltell was finalized.

"We worked most of the day and towards the beginning of the afternoon we got an email of a mandatory meeting," said the worker.

She and her co-workers were told the Verizon Call Center is closing. They were given the rest of the day off.

"Some people were talking, some people were crying. We all realize that outside of losing our jobs we became a big family there," the worker said.

A Verizon spokesperson told News 11 three other call centers were closing in Louisiana, Texas, and Virginia Beach.

This is not because of the Alltell-Verizon merger, but to consolidate their resources and remove unnecessary expenses.

"Especially around the holidays and the recession, a lot of people are out of work," the worker said. "And we all realize the reality of the situation that we've been dealt."

Verizon is offering a severance package and career counseling, or help in transitioning to a different job.

Spokesperson Laura Merritt told News 11, "Our top priority right now is to help as many of these highly trained employees find another position within the company."

She said workers will also get a relocation incentive.

But for many, that's not an option.

"Especially because we have a lot of single parents that rely on this income and it's not easy for us to pick up and leave," the worker said.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.