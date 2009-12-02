2 men break in while south Toledo woman is in her house

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo police say they arrived on scene Wednesday to a frantic woman who claims she fired shots at two men who broke into her home while she and her children were inside.

Police report the back door was busted in at 12:30 in the afternoon by an armed robber in the 300 block of Havre in south Toledo.

The victim says the men stole her purse with some cash in it, then fled toward an alley. That's when she opened fire on the men.

No one was hurt in the incident, and the purse was found in a nearby field, minus the cash.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.