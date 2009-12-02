Three state office holders to be forced out in 2010 election

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -Ohio State Senator Teresa Fedor, State Rep. Edna Brown, and State Rep. Peter Ujvagi are not eligible to run for re-election due to term limits in 12010, but all three want to keep serving in Columbus.

As a result, WTOL has learned Fedor will run for the Ohio House seat currently held by Ujvagi, with an official announcement coming in the near future.

Meanwhile, Brown and Ujvagi are both interested in running for the state senate seat currently held by Fedor, but so is Toledo City Council's Joe McNamara.

"This is an open seat and right now Toledo needs to send someone... who's going to be very aggressive," McNamara said.

McNamara says he's not intimidated by the prospect of running against two candidates with general assembly experience. He says he brings a needed fresh perspective as the general assembly tries to promote job growth and work on the state budget.

Mike Ashford is also believed to be seeking the House seat currently held by Edna Brown, but he's not commenting. More will become known as we get closer to the Feb. 16 filing deadline.

Another seat up next year is the Lucas County commissioner position currently held by Ben Konop. So far Konop has not indicated if he will run for re-election.

