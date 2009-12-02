Sears buying back cell phones and other electronics

By John Matarese

(WTOL) -- This holiday season, old electronics could bring shoppers extra cash. In partnership with Gazelle, Sears is offering its shoppers a free gift card for turning in their old cell phones, iPods and digital cameras.

Casey York is a college student with so many old phones, they wont even fit in a drawer anymore. "I usually don't get rid of the old one," York said. "I stuff it in a box. I have like five of them."

But it may be time to dig out those old cell phones. Companies like Cell for Cash, Flip Swap, Gazelle and now Sears may give customers money or gift cards for them.

Shoppers who have a newer phone, especially any type of smart phone may be able to get some serious cash. Consumers who upgraded their iPod can unload that old Nano for a $25 Sears gift card.

These companies pay for the shipping and they'll take laptops and digital cameras too. Consumers who are not comfortable trying to sell an old item online should with their nearest Sears store.

