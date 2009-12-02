Lucas County recounts 3 close election results

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTOL) - Officials at the Lucas County Board of Elections are recounting the results of two alcohol sale issues from an east Toledo precinct where the votes were tied after the November election.

Democratic and Republican staffers are also recounting votes from the Springfield Township trustee race where the margin between second and third place was only six votes.

"Any race that's within one half of one percent after the official count is automatically recounted. This is an automatically triggered recount by state law," said Jeremy Demagall with the Lucas County Board of Elections.

Staffers are working in bi-partisan teams for the recount. Results are expected by the end of the day.

