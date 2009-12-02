Ohio House OKs stiffer street racing penalties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio House has approved tougher penalties for illegal racing on the state's streets.

A bill that passed 90-7 on Tuesday includes mandatory jail time of at least six months if the racing results in a person being injured or property being damaged.

The legislation also makes racing enhanced by nitrous oxide a more serious crime. The gas is sometimes used by racers to give their engines more power.

Those watching the House vote included Monica Durban, an Ohio State University student who spent weeks in a coma last year after her vehicle was struck by a street racer, who died in the crash. Durban and her family say others shouldn't have to suffer the way she did.

The bill still needs Ohio Senate approval.

