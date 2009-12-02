Glitch leaves Ohioans waiting for jobless money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say a computer problem has held up unemployment benefits for some Ohioans paid through direct deposit.

The money did not show up in bank accounts as expected on Tuesday. Ohio Department of Job and Family Services spokesman Brian Harter says recipients could receive payments as late as Thursday.

Harter doesn't know how many jobless Ohioans have been affected by the glitch. He says it cropped up over the weekend when a computer system was adjusted for the extension of unemployment benefits recently approved by Congress.

The unemployed in Ohio and other states with high jobless rates are eligible to receive payments for 20 extra weeks.

About 200,000 people are currently on unemployment in Ohio.

(Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)