Fundraiser to benefit program that helps women

From a news release:

It's beginning to look a lot like purses! A holiday purse auction to benefit Women Blessing Women will be held at the Mansion View Inn at 2035 Collingwood Blvd. in Toledo, Sunday, December 13, from 3-5 p.m.

Auctioneers:

State Senator Teresa Fedor

Sr. Virginia Welsh, OSF/T

Enjoy holiday music and cheer, Christmas cookie sale, mansion tours and great purses!

Music Provided by Good Company Ensemble

Women Blessing Women is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization for women age 18 and over dedicated to empowering women living in poverty to achieve success, gain confidence and obtain living wage jobs. There is no fee charged for the organization's services. The organization serves all women without regard to ethnic background, race or religion.