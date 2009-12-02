GM CEO Henderson resigns after 8 months

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors CEO Fritz Henderson is stepping down after eight turbulent months as head of the largest U.S. automaker.

GM's board chairman Ed Whitacre Jr. will be the interim replacement for the 51-year-old Henderson. He succeeded Rick Wagoner on March 29 after the Obama administration ousted GM's former CEO amid the automaker's government-led reorganization.

Henderson worked with the government to try to reorganize the automaker outside of bankruptcy. But he eventually took GM into Chapter 11 protection in June.

It emerged from court protection after just 40 days, but Henderson continued to downsize GM afterward.

