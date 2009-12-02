BGSU football player accused of assaulting female student

Kevin Alvarado denies the allegations but would not comment any further.

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - A BGSU football player is in trouble with the law, accused of assaulting a female student.

Kevin Alvarado denies the allegations but would not comment any further. The supposed victim in this case, Courtney Reynolds, also denied an on-camera interview but says what's in the police report is true.

The report states in the early morning hours of November 14, Reynolds was crying as she approached police in a city parking. She told police that Alvarado had grabbed her by the arms in an alley, slammed her into a Circle K building and threw her to the ground.

The report shows Reynolds had "noticable swelling above her right eye... a scrape on her nose... and a sprained wrist."

Police questioned 20-year-old Alvarado who said he was never even downtown at that time.

But police say star receiver Freddie Barnes told them he was with Alvarado in the downtown area that morning and that he saw Reynolds earlier in the night slap Alvarado during an argument.

Reynolds says she slapped Alvarado because he was grabbing her buttocks.

Alvarado is now charged with assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

There have been problems in the past with BGSU football players, including last year when three athletes were charged with unauthorized use of a credit card.