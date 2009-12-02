Sylvania family hopes President's Afghan plan brings son home earlier

Nikki Mowrey say she and her husband support the plan, anything to speed up her son's tour of duty, which began in April.

SYLVANIA, OH (WTOL) - A Sylvania Township family didn't miss a minute of the President's speech Tuesday night.

Sgt. Roger Schneider's mother and stepfather say they hope the President's plan in Afghanistan brings him home earlier.

Nikki Mowrey say she and her husband support the plan, anything to speed up her son's tour of duty, which began in April.

The 39-year-old sergeant is also a Gulf War veteran with a wife, 16-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

Watch the attached video for Tim Miller's full report.