Toledo man dies after falling into Maumee River

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A Toledo man drowned after falling into the Maumee River around 11 p.m. Tuesday behind the old Edison plant at the new Marina, near Front Street and I-280.

Police say the man was hanging out with a friend at the river when he fell in. His friend ran home to call 9-1-1.

The Coast Guard used a lifeboat to pull him from the water.

Police say man was in his 40s and was known to hang out at the river.

Police have not released his name but say his death was accidental.

