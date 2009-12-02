Police search for shooter in central Toledo murder

Erica Oliver's sister says Erica was "loud, funny and always the life of the party."

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Police are looking for the suspect(s) who shot and killed 40-year old Erica Oliver in central Toledo around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say Oliver was shot several times inside of her car on the 800 block of Norwood. They say she tried to drive away and crashed into a pole at Dorr and Lawrence, which is a few blocks away. Police believe she died before the crash.

Emotions are running high in the Norwood area where Oliver lived. Family members are baffled that someone would hurt this woman they describe as a caring and energetic person who would help anyone.

Relatives describe her death as tragic and want whoever did this to turn themselves in. "I need someone to call please. Please, this is my sister. This is my sister and I just need to find out who did this," said Stephanie Grier.

Police ask anyone with information on the death of Erica Oliver to call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

