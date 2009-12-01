WTOL Editorial: This Fall's Pack-a-Pick-up a huge success - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL Editorial: This Fall's Pack-a-Pick-up a huge success

This fall, WTOL's Big Board Friday included Pack-a-Pick-up. The goal was to get folks at high school football games to bring food to stock the Seagate Food Bank. 

Northwest Ohio's generous donations amounted to almost 6 tons of food.

The two schools that collected the most food, Genoa and St. Francis, received a $500 check from WTOL.  The winning schools, donated the money to charity and Genoa even matched the check. 

A special thanks to Charlie's Dodge, who sponsored Pack-a-Pick-up. They provided the pick-ups and threw in another $500 to charity.   

Dan and Wendy from Charlie's Dodge showed up every week, rain or shine and worked the crowd. They are special people. 

Pack-a-Pick-up was a huge success because you care.

 

  • Opinion from Vice President and General ManagerEditorialsMore>>

  • Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Editorial: Bishop Thomas on agreement between ProMedica, Capital Care Network

    Thursday, March 8 2018 12:52 PM EST2018-03-08 17:52:17 GMT

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

    The recent decision of ProMedica's Board of Trustees to enter into a transfer agreement with Capital Care Network, Toledo's last remaining abortion facility, just doesn't make sense. 

    More >>

  • Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Editorial: Toledo Water Conditioning

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:25 PM EST2018-02-21 21:25:47 GMT

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

    Hello, my name is John Keener and I'm the owner of Toledo Water Conditioning, but I'm addressing you as a concerned citizen of Toledo.  I am urging you to educate yourself regarding your drinking water.

    More >>

  • Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Editorial: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:57 AM EST2018-02-02 15:57:15 GMT
    (Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)(Source: Schedel Arboretum and Gardens)

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>

    Natural and Cultural resources help drive the quality of life and economic vitality for any community. In our area, opportunities abound including more well known spots like the Toledo Museum of Art, the zoo, Lake Erie and local universities.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly