WTOL Editorial: This Fall's Pack-a-Pick-up a huge success

This fall, WTOL's Big Board Friday included Pack-a-Pick-up. The goal was to get folks at high school football games to bring food to stock the Seagate Food Bank.

Northwest Ohio's generous donations amounted to almost 6 tons of food.

The two schools that collected the most food, Genoa and St. Francis, received a $500 check from WTOL. The winning schools, donated the money to charity and Genoa even matched the check.

A special thanks to Charlie's Dodge, who sponsored Pack-a-Pick-up. They provided the pick-ups and threw in another $500 to charity.

Dan and Wendy from Charlie's Dodge showed up every week, rain or shine and worked the crowd. They are special people.

Pack-a-Pick-up was a huge success because you care.