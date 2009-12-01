WTOL Editorial: 'I am extremely proud of my fellow clowns' - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WTOL Editorial: 'I am extremely proud of my fellow clowns'

The Distinguished Clown Corps plays a vital role in the downtown holiday parade. 

In addition to marching in the parade and handing out candy to the kids, each clown contributes $500 to help cover the expense of the parade.

This year, 87 men and women stepped up to pay the entry fee. Given the tough economy, this was remarkable. 

I am extremely proud of my fellow clowns. We had a lot fun and this was the biggest crowd any of us can remember. What a great day for Northwest Ohio.

 

 

