WTOL Editorial: 'I am extremely proud of my fellow clowns'

The Distinguished Clown Corps plays a vital role in the downtown holiday parade.

In addition to marching in the parade and handing out candy to the kids, each clown contributes $500 to help cover the expense of the parade.

This year, 87 men and women stepped up to pay the entry fee. Given the tough economy, this was remarkable.

I am extremely proud of my fellow clowns. We had a lot fun and this was the biggest crowd any of us can remember. What a great day for Northwest Ohio.