Merry Christmas -- and keep your car safe from break-in bandits - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Merry Christmas -- and keep your car safe from break-in bandits

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Police say the number of car break-ins rises significantly this time of year around Westfield Franklin Park Mall and its Monroe Avenue corridor.

Retired Police Sgt. Richard Murphy put some cars and folks to the test Tuesday.

Watch the attached video for Lisa Rantala's full report.

Powered by Frankly