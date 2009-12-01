About the Toledo Clinic ENT Sinus Center of Excellence

Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Perry of Toledo Clinic ENT, provide the highest quality comprehensive Ear, Nose and Throat medical and surgical care to children and adults of Southeast Michigan and Northwest Ohio. Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Perry specialize in allergy, nasal and sinus care. Many, many patients suffer from nasal allergies, stuffy nose and sinus headaches. Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Perry understand that patients have busy lives and want to feel better fast. That's why Toledo Clinic ENT provides a convenient patient experience by offering allergy testing and treatment and in-office sinus CT scanning, all in one office location. This comprehensive approach gives Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Perry the ability to diagnose and create a treatment plan for patients in fewer office visits with fewer co-pays which saves them time and money. Ultimately, allowing patients to feel better, faster. For patients experiencing nasal allergies, Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Perry offer patients a choice for allergy treatment. Patients can choose from in-office allergy shots or oral allergy drops which can be administered at home or away for busy patients on the go. In some cases however, medical treatment is not enough. Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Perry offer help for patients suffering from sinus problems with a technique called Balloon Sinuplasty. This minimally invasive approach can relieve sinus headaches and infections with a balloon catheter inserted through the nose. This means less pain, less bleeding and a faster recovery for busy patients. Dr. Jenkins and Dr. Perry also provide in-office Audiology services for children and adults to diagnose hearing problems and provide hearing aids for patients with hearing loss. This service is also often performed at the same office visit providing further convenience for our patients.

In 1926, The Toledo Clinic was founded by Dr. William A. Neill, Dr. Kensey Renshaw and Dr. A.H. Magoun – three progressive physicians searching for a better way to serve patients. Our first home was a small building at the corner of Delaware and Collingwood Boulevard.

In 1931, the Clinic moved down Collingwood Boulevard to the corner of Woodruff Avenue, where it was able to service the Toledo area for nearly 40 years. The physicians elected to move The Toledo Clinic to its present location on Secor Road in 1970. Since then, the facilities have continued to grow with the addition of a second building in 1984 and a third building in 1991. All three buildings were dedicated to the founders in 1991.

To date, there are over 100 physicians practicing in more than thirty specialties affiliated with The Toledo Clinic main campus and satellite offices throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeastern Michigan. Most all of our physicians are board certified and are members of the Academy of Medicine of Toledo and Lucas County.

In keeping with our commitment to health care in the area, The Toledo Clinic offers many ancillary services at the main campus location, including:

Laboratory

Radiology Imaging Center featuring the region's best PET/CT 64 Slice Scanner

Digital Mammography

Full Service Pharmacy

Fully Accredited Outpatient Surgery Center

