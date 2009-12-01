Appold Planetarium celebrates winter's glory

From a news release:

Narrated by Noah Adams of NPR

This winter, the Lourdes Appold Planetarium presents Season of Light, an elegant and sophisticated program about the coldest and darkest of seasons and a time in which the warmest and brightest celebrations of the year often occur. Season of Light is narrated by Noah Adams, NPR National Senior Correspondent.

Seasons of Light shows at 7:30 p.m. on December 5, 12 and 19. For more information and to view a preview, visit www.lourdes.edu/appold. Admission is $4 for adults and $3 for children under 12 and for Lourdes College students presenting their student ID. Shows at the Appold Planetarium are limited to 50 and often sell out. To purchase tickets, contact Dr. Laura Megeath, Appold Planetarium Coordinator, email planetarium@lourdes.edu or call at 419-517-8897.