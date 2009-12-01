Credit card companies: 'We're going to raise interest rates and reduce credit limits - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Credit card companies: 'We're going to raise interest rates and reduce credit limits

Your credit card company may be about to send you a holiday greeting: The cost of using your credit card is going up.

Half of lenders plan to raise interest rates and reduce credit limits on their most qualified borrowers, according to a recent survey by the Federal Reserve.

