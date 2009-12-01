Ohioan accused of living with bodies indicted

Police say a rapist living in an Ohio home where several bodies have been found has been charged with five counts of aggravated murder.

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland man who police say was living with ten dead bodies and a skull has been indicted on 85 counts, including 11 counts of aggravated murder.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Bill Mason was announcing the indictments Tuesday afternoon in the case against 50-year-old Anthony Sowell.

The prosecutor expects to seek the death penalty. Among the other counts Sowell faces are 11 charges of abuse of a corpse, three counts of attempted murder, four counts of felonious assault and four counts of rape.

Sowell's home was searched for three weeks after a woman said she had been attacked there by Sowell on Sept. 22. He has been charged with attempted murder and other charges in the alleged attack and has pleaded not guilty.

