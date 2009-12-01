Commissioners approve 19 layoffs for Lucas County employees

By Rob Wiercinski - bio | email

Posted by Lisa Strawbridge - email

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio (WTOL) - The Lucas County commissioners approved 19 layoffs Tuesday as a way to curb the growing budget deficit.

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak says the layoffs were carefully planned across the board so residents would not notice a change in service.

The 19 layoffs approved include:

12 custodial workers

3 certified inspectors

2 laborers

1 permit specialist

1 account specialist

The layoffs have been approved, but commissioners hope to continue working with the budget to get the definite number of layoffs down to 10.

Copyright 2009 WTOL. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.